© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Signal Alert: Due to the recent storm, the following signals have been interrupted: WMEA TV serving Southern and Maine WCBB TV serving the Augusta region. We are working as quickly as possible to address the issues at each affected tower and appreciate your patience!

Study finds link between quality of sibling relationships and loneliness, depression

By Allison Aubrey
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT

Research shows that good relationships with siblings can help bolster against mental health concerns as life progresses.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey