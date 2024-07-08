For CT Dems, hard questions linger as a defiant Biden vows to stay in presidential race

President Joe Biden is resisting calls from congressional Democrats to drop his candidacy following a disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden wrote in a two-page letter Monday: “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.” Biden stresses the party has “one job,” which is to defeat Trump in November.

But Connecticut lawmakers say the 81-year-old president still has work to do to convince voters that he’s ready to be president for four more years.

Speaking Sunday on CNN, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, underscored his support for the president but said Biden needs to work to restore voter confidence.

“Listen, I think there's no doubt that the President's performance at the debate has raised questions for voters,” Murphy said. “Not questions about his character or his decency or who he cares about or who he fights for. But questions as to whether this is still the old Joe Biden.”

Murphy said a recent interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos may not have been enough to assuage concerns that Biden is capable of being president for another four years.

“I think the President needs to make some moves this week to put himself out there in a position to answer those questions,” Murphy said. “And if he can't do that, then of course, he's going to have to make a decision about what's best for the country and what's best for the party.”

Anxiety is running high as top-ranking Democratic lawmakers are joining calls for Biden to step aside despite his defiance. At the same time, some of the president’s most staunch supporters are redoubling the fight for Biden’s presidency, insisting there's no one better to beat Trump in what many see as among the most important elections of a lifetime.

Murphy said Trump “presents an existential threat to democracy” and that Trump was “engaged in a level of pathological lying that we've never seen before in a debate.”

But as lawmakers weigh whether Biden should stay or go, there appear to be no easy answers.

Late last week, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was "really surprised" by Biden's performance at the debate, adding he was hopeful the president would "be showing some strength over the next few days."

Ultimately, the Connecticut Democrat said, it is Biden’s call whether or not to run for reelection.

“People can advise him what to do, but at the end of the day, the decision whether to run or not is Joe Biden's, and he's given every indication that he's going to stay in the race,” Blumenthal said.

“The next four years is much more important than one night of debate performance four months before the election,” Blumenthal said. “Donald Trump on that stage spewed falsehoods, refused to answer questions about climate change and child care, extolled the Jan. 6 insurrectionists [and] refused to say he would accept the results of the election.”

Murphy said he believes Biden can beat Trump as long as he is willing to do the necessary things to restore voters’ confidence and answer their questions.

“I love Joe Biden,” Murphy said. “I’m not advising this campaign, but if I were, I would probably suggest that the President get out there and do a town hall, that he do a press conference, that he show the country that he is still the old Joe Biden, one of the best retail politicians this country has ever seen. The President says he can do that. I trust that he can.”

Connecticut Public’s Shanice Rhule, Matt Dwyer, Jeni Ahrens and the Associated Press contributed to this report.