Heavy rain has moved east, but Vermont rivers will continue to rise

One year to the day after last summer's historic floods, central Vermont is dealing with significant flooding this morning after overnight storms dumped as much as 6 inches of rain in some places.

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl brought severe thunderstorms and flash flooding to Vermont yesterday into today. As of 7 a.m., over 2,000 customers were without power, mostly in central Vermont.

Mark Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Kari Anderson live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook.

