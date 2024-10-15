© 2024 Maine Public

Mainers' spending rose sharply in 2023

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT
Lucinda Tyler and Aaron Raymo sit outside their home with fuel containers they used to fill their heating oil tank at their home, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Jay, Maine. The couple shopped around for the best prices and bought heating oil 5 gallons at a time throughout the summer whenever they had any extra money.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Lucinda Tyler and Aaron Raymo sit outside their home with fuel containers they used to fill their heating oil tank at their home, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Jay, Maine. The couple shopped around for the best prices and bought heating oil 5 gallons at a time throughout the summer whenever they had any extra money.

The federal government says Mainers spending rose by 7.4% in 2023, over the year before. Only one state, Florida, saw a bigger rise in spending, increasing 8.1%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis figures reflect big increases in housing and utility costs. They also point to similarly large increases last year in what was spent on recreation services, lodging and meals.

The only category to show a drop in expenditures in 2023 was gasoline and other fuels. That, despite the fact that the state sent Mainers $450 checks last year to help ease the burden of higher fuel prices.
Irwin Gratz
