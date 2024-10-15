Mainers' spending rose sharply in 2023

The federal government says Mainers spending rose by 7.4% in 2023, over the year before. Only one state, Florida, saw a bigger rise in spending, increasing 8.1%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis figures reflect big increases in housing and utility costs. They also point to similarly large increases last year in what was spent on recreation services, lodging and meals.

The only category to show a drop in expenditures in 2023 was gasoline and other fuels. That, despite the fact that the state sent Mainers $450 checks last year to help ease the burden of higher fuel prices.