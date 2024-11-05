CT voters approve constitution change to allow no-excuse absentee voting

Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to the state’s constitution that could make it easier to cast ballots by mail or through drop boxes in future elections.

The question reads: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Loading...

The amendment lifts long-standing restrictions that only allowed people in the state to vote by absentee ballot if they were going to be out of town, are sick or disabled, or couldn’t get to a polling location because of religious restrictions.

While voters approved the question, the constitution change still needs to go through the state legislature. The question appeared as a public referendum because Connecticut’s election laws are embedded in its constitution, which means changing how elections are conducted includes a years-long process involving lawmaker and voter approvals.

Currently, to be eligible for an absentee ballot, Connecticut voters have to provide an excuse. That could be illness, absence from town during all hours of voting, or religious beliefs that don't allow them to go to the polls on Election Day.

Now that a simple majority of voters chose “yes” on the referendum, state lawmakers would be allowed to propose, debate and vote on a law that would allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot.

Learn more

CT ballot question again seeks to make no-excuse absentee voting a right

What voters should know about CT’s big ballot question: no-excuse absentee voting

The Associated Press contributed to this report.