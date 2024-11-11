© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
106.5 WMEF-FM in Fort Kent is off the air for needed maintenance and upgrades including a new antenna installation. This work is estimated to last thru Friday. We apologize for the disruption.

Hartford jazz musician gets Grammy nod for "Cubop" album

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST
Zaccai Curtis' album "Cubop Lives" was nominated for a 2025 Grammy award.
Ed LaRose
/
Submitted photo
Zaccai Curtis' album "Cubop Lives" was nominated for a 2025 Grammy award.

A Hartford, Connecticut, native has been nominated for a Grammy award in the Latin Jazz category.

Zaccai Curtis's album "Cubop Lives" celebrates a style of Latin Jazz that combines Afro-Cuban music with Bebop.

Curtis said"Cubop" was especially popular in the 1940s, made famous by artists like Tito Puente, before it was absorbed into other styles. So he's delighted at the critical recognition for this revival album.

"It's like a period piece record," he said. "It's not even the type of music I play every day. I don't hear too many people playing it. But it's the music I love. I absolutely love to play it and I study it."

Curtis, a pianist and composer, said he was lucky to find other musicians who could play Cubop, including his brother Luques Curtis.

While he is not Cuban himself, Curtis said "all jazz musicians do have a connection to Latin music or Cuban music. There is a common cultural connection with our music."

He said two songs on the "Cubop Lives" album are original; the rest are covers "but each one of those arrangements are done very differently than anyone else has done in the past."

Although Curtis has played on other award-winning albums, this is the first time his own project has been nominated for a Grammy. The awards ceremony takes place in February.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown