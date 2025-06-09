CT protesters gather in solidarity with Los Angeles demonstrators over immigration raids

Protests are happening in Connecticut in solidarity with the ongoing demonstrations in Los Angeles over federal immigration raids.

A rally took place Monday morning at the state Capitol in Hartford. Another was set for Monday afternoon outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Hartford.

Connecticut organizers are calling for an end to “brutal ICE raids that are terrorizing immigrant workers and their communities.” They’re also demanding an end to the Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard in California in response to the protests and that David Huerta, a California union president who was detained during ICE raids, be freed.

Protests broke out Friday in Los Angeles after a series of immigration raids.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Francis T. Maloney High School in Meriden, Conn. on June 9, 2025. A student and his father were detained by federal immigration officers just days before his graduation.

The protests in Connecticut come as a Meriden high school senior and his father were detained by ICE last week, according to school officials. The student and his father were taken into custody after a scheduled check-in with ICE officers and are being detained in Texas, according to a school memo obtained by CT Insider.

The student's detainment is drawing fierce blowback from advocates and Meriden community members.

"We feel incredibly enraged by what's happened to the student, and to his father and to his family generally," said Tabitha Sookdeo, director of Connecticut Students for a Dream, a group that advocates for undocumented immigrants. "It's concerning, it's shocking, and we didn't think this would happen here in Connecticut."

Miguel Cardona, the former U.S. education secretary for the Biden administration who is from Meriden, posted a video on social media expressing his frustration.

“This is a kid who ... should be experiencing the most important day of his life, his high school graduation, with his family celebrating, but instead he was sent away,” Cordona said.

He told the student: “I’m sorry this is happening to you and your family.”

“No matter where you are on Tuesday, you’re going to be a graduate of our school system,” Cardona said.

CT governor critical of National Guard deployment

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed onto a statement by Democratic governors, calling President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard in California an alarming abuse of power. They say violence during demonstrations is unacceptable, but they argue that local officials should be able to do their jobs without federal interference that amounts to intimidation.

“Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state’s governor is ineffective and dangerous,” the statement said.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Chris Polansky, Daniela Doncel and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.