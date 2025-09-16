Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a UN inquiry says

By Ailsa Chang,
Jonaki MehtaPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Navi Pillay, who chairs a U.N. commission on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which has found Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
