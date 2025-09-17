Bangor Studio/Membership Department
CT, RI seek federal court injunction to resume work on halted Revolution Wind project

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
FILE: Workers and officials gather at the State Pier in New London on August 25, 2025 to discuss the Trump administration’s order to halt construction on Revolution Wind, an offshore wind project that has been in constructions since 2023 and is already 80% completed.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Workers and officials gather at the State Pier in New London on August 25, 2025 to discuss the Trump administration's order to halt construction on Revolution Wind, an offshore wind project that has been in constructions since 2023 and is already 80% completed.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are seeking a preliminary injunction to resume work on Revolution Wind, an offshore wind project that was abruptly halted by the Trump administration last month.

The Wednesday filing says the stop-work order caused "irreparable harm" to the states by "undermining their sovereign interests in procuring renewable energy." It seeks to allow construction on the project to resume while the case proceeds in court.

Revolution Wind was 80% complete and set to provide enough energy to power more than 350,000 homes starting next year. Work on the project was paused in August.

The court filing says the project's construction relies on a specialized marine vessel that’s only available until Dec. 15 and that the stop-work order will cause the states "unmeasurable economic harms."

"Each day that passes, these harms become more entrenched," the court filing reads. "A preliminary injunction lifting the Stop Work Order is not only legally proper, but it is also necessary to stop the imminent and irreparable harms the States are enduring."

Katie Dykes, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, told Connecticut Public's "The Wheelhouse" that the state is open to negotiation, but has yet to hear back from the White House.

"Of course there's a desire to do that, but we're now in the fourth week of this situation and we haven't seen any movement yet, so we need to have an urgent reconsideration of this action to ensure that this project can move forward," Dykes said.

This is a developing story. Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano contributed to this story.
New England News Collaborative
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
