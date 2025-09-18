Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Understanding cringe — and how it can help or hurt us

By Brittany Luse
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:11 PM EDT

It's Been a Minute's Brittany Luse on the rise of cringe culture: where it comes from, how it's hurting us, and how leaning into cringe is good for art.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.