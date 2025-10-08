Trump calls for investigation into Blumenthal for military service claims

President Donald Trump (R) wants an investigation into U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) over claims that he made about his military service.

“This guy shouldn’t even be in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said on TruthSocial . “It should be investigated, and Justice should be sought.”

Blumenthal has admitted that he "misspoke" about serving in Vietnam multiple times.

He was on CNN with Kaitlan Collins shortly after Trump posted about him on social media.

“I served in the reserves, and I referred to my service in Vietnam on a handful, just a couple of occasions, rather than during Vietnam,” Blumenthal said.

Trump’s comments came after Blumenthal got into a heated debate with Attorney General Pam Bondi during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Trump, seemingly referencing former Long Island Congressman George Santos, said other elected officials were in prison for lying on the campaign trail.

“Right now, there is a Congressman sitting in prison for lying about his past during a campaign,” Trump said. “Well, those lies were nothing compared to those of Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal, perhaps the greatest phony in the history of the United States Senate.”

This isn't the first time Trump has called Blumenthal out for misspeaking on his service record. In 2017, he started calling Blumenthal “Da Nang Dick.”

Blumenthal isn’t concerned about what Trump was saying, "except that it is just so completely deceptive and distorted,” he said.