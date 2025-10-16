Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
WBSP-FM in Millinocket, 90.1 is currently off-air due to work being done on the transmitter.

Vermont sues Trump administration over shuttered solar program

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
Vermont's Solar for All Program was poised to expand access to rooftop solar, community arrays and solar at affordable housing developments.

Vermont is suing the Trump administration and Environmental Protection Agency over its clawback of $57 million in funds for low-income solar programs in August.

Passed under the Biden administration and introduced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Solar for All Program was intended to funnel some $7 billion toward helping low-income households nationwide access solar power, improve energy efficiency and lower their electric bills.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark called the Trump administration’s move to shutter the program unprecedented and “a unique shade of appalling.”

“This was money that was going to be going to low-income households and disadvantaged communities,” Clark said. “It was such a great investment of money that would have reduced energy costs, would create jobs, it would have advanced environmental justice, and it would have addressed the climate crisis.”

Vermont’s Department of Public Service was in the process of using the funds to stand up new programs, which would have helped low-income households install subsidized net metered solar panels, get access to community solar projects and install solar at affordable housing developments.

The department estimates the program would have cut monthly electric bills for people who participate by 20%.

Vermont is suing as part of a 20-state lawsuit, alongside Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, among others.

The suit alleges the administration violated administrative process by draining state bank accounts of funds that had already been obligated by Congress. The suit additionally alleges the administration’s actions are unconstitutional.

The state is also filing a related lawsuit alleging the federal government violated its contract with Vermont when it clawed back funding.

The EPA declined to comment.
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
