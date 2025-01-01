Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2025 Board & Committee Meeting Schedule

In-person full board meetings are scheduled for 10:00 am to 1:00 pm including lunch. Committee meetings are on Zoom scheduled for one hour except Audit & Finance for 90 minutes.

Meeting dates are subject to change if needed.

BOARD MEETINGS

  • Thursday, March 13 at 10:00 am in Portland
  • Wednesday, June 25* at 10:00 am in Lewiston
  • Thursday, October 23 at 10:00 am in Bangor (tentative)
  • Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 am location TBD

*events may prompt a move to an earlier date in June

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

  • Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 am
  • Thursday, May 22 at 9:00 am
  • Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Audit & Finance)
  • Thursday, September 18 at 9:00 am
  • Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 am

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

  • Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 am

AUDIT & FINANCE COMMITTEE
All scheduled for 90 minutes

  • Monday, March 3 at 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 am
  • Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Executive)
  • Wednesday, October 22 at 10:00 am

DEVELOPMENT & CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

  • First meeting TBD
  • Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am
  • Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 am

STRATEGIC PLANNING & OPPORTUNITIES COMMITTEE

  • Tuesday, February 11 at 3:00 pm
  • Thursday, April 24 at 9:00 am
  • Thursday, September 25 at 9:00 am

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COMMITTEE

  • Tuesday, February 11 at 4:00 pm
  • Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 am
  • Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 am