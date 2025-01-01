2025 Board & Committee Meeting Schedule

In-person full board meetings are scheduled for 10:00 am to 1:00 pm including lunch. Committee meetings are on Zoom scheduled for one hour except Audit & Finance for 90 minutes.

Meeting dates are subject to change if needed.

BOARD MEETINGS



Thursday, March 13 at 10:00 am in Portland



Wednesday, June 25* at 10:00 am in Lewiston



Thursday, October 23 at 10:00 am in Bangor (tentative)



Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 am location TBD

*events may prompt a move to an earlier date in June

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 am



Thursday, May 22 at 9:00 am



Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Audit & Finance)



Thursday, September 18 at 9:00 am



Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 am

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE



Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 am



Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am



Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 am

AUDIT & FINANCE COMMITTEE

All scheduled for 90 minutes



Monday, March 3 at 10:00 am



Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 am



Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Executive)



Wednesday, October 22 at 10:00 am

DEVELOPMENT & CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE



First meeting TBD



Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 am



Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am



Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 am

STRATEGIC PLANNING & OPPORTUNITIES COMMITTEE



Tuesday, February 11 at 3:00 pm



Thursday, April 24 at 9:00 am



Thursday, September 25 at 9:00 am

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COMMITTEE

