2025 Board & Committee Meeting Schedule
In-person full board meetings are scheduled for 10:00 am to 1:00 pm including lunch. Committee meetings are on Zoom scheduled for one hour except Audit & Finance for 90 minutes.
Meeting dates are subject to change if needed.
BOARD MEETINGS
- Thursday, March 13 at 10:00 am in Portland
- Wednesday, June 25* at 10:00 am in Lewiston
- Thursday, October 23 at 10:00 am in Bangor (tentative)
- Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 am location TBD
*events may prompt a move to an earlier date in June
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
- Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 am
- Thursday, May 22 at 9:00 am
- Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Audit & Finance)
- Thursday, September 18 at 9:00 am
- Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 am
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
- Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 am
- Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am
- Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 am
AUDIT & FINANCE COMMITTEE
All scheduled for 90 minutes
- Monday, March 3 at 10:00 am
- Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 am
- Monday, June 23 at 10:00 am (joint meeting with Executive)
- Wednesday, October 22 at 10:00 am
DEVELOPMENT & CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE
- First meeting TBD
- Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 am
- Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 am
- Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 am
STRATEGIC PLANNING & OPPORTUNITIES COMMITTEE
- Tuesday, February 11 at 3:00 pm
- Thursday, April 24 at 9:00 am
- Thursday, September 25 at 9:00 am
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COMMITTEE
- Tuesday, February 11 at 4:00 pm
- Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 am
- Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 am