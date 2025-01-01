An Extraordinary Place is a 34-minute documentary about WMPG, a nonprofit community radio station in Portland, Maine powered by 200 dedicated volunteers. While many documentaries focus on societal challenges, this film highlights a solution: the transformative power volunteerism in creating joy, meaning, and belonging. It celebrates diversity’s role in fostering strong, connected communities and offers a behind-the-scenes look at WMPG’s inclusive ethos, where shared purpose connects individuals.

The film has garnered widespread recognition, including “Best Short Film” at the 2024 Maine International Film Festival and “Best Maine Film” at the 2024 Maine Outdoor Film Festival, along with honors at festivals in England, Italy and Barcelona.

The documentary explores the power of human connections, focusing on the relationships among the station’s volunteers and its radio audience. The film explores this unusual community and sense of belonging, through the lens of love of music – how its members see their own role and their relationships with the community of which they are a part.

This film was produced by Wicked Creative Film Company.