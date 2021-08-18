Some Maine Concert Venues To Start Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Tests For Guests

Several Maine concert venues will require that guests provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test at upcoming shows given the surge of the Delta variant. The Portland Press Herald reports promoters at the State Theatre, Thompson’s Point, and Portland House of Music are adopting the policy.

"The reality is we have bands coming in from other parts of the country that aren't as vaccinated as we are, so out of an abundance of caution we are putting some of the same protocols in effect as other venues," says Ken Bell, who owns Portland House of Music.

Bell says they are giving everyone until August 26 to find their vaccination card, be vaccinated, get tested, or email them for a refund.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the city of Portland says they are working with promoters on a policy for this fall. Currently, masks are required for all patrons of Merrill Auditorium.

The new policies come after Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest promoters, said it would require vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test from guests, artists and employees at its shows starting October 4.