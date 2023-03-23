© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture

Lewiston's Franco Center keeping its name after outcry

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
franco center.JPG
Maine Watch with Jennifer Rooks
/
A sign for the Franco American Heritage Center in Lewiston, Maine.

The Franco Center in Lewiston is keeping its name.

The venue's board voted Wednesday night to reverse its controversial decision of a few months ago to change its name to Riverfront Performing Arts and Events, Founded by Franco Americans.

The name change generated backlash from some in the community, who thought the center's commitment to Franco-American heritage should be prominently featured in its name.

Board president Elaine Roop says the change was intended to better reflect the center's location and activities, in addition to its heritage.

"We thought we were doing a good thing in honoring a specific area of the Francos," she says.

Roop says some people mistakenly think that the Franco Center is a club, and that the recent negative attention may actually make the public more aware that it's a performing arts and events venue.

Patty Wight
