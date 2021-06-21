White House Unveils New Child Tax Credit Website, Families To Begin Receiving Payments In July

The White House unveiled its new Child Tax Credit website Monday for families to learn more about the relief program. According to the site, families with children up to 17-years-old can begin receiving monthly payments in July.

Stephanie Eglinton , executive director of the Maine Children's Alliance, says families who filed tax returns this year will not be required to sign up for benefits.

"They don't have to do anything if they already filed taxes. They'll start to get next month, 300-dollars a month if you have a child under six and 250-dollars if you have a child over six," Eglinton says. "But the new thing is, if you didn't need to file taxes, they have this tool now on the website that you can put your information in to also get these benefits."

The tax credit is designed to help with extra costs made worse by the pandemic, such as childcare.