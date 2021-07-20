© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Feds Announce $200M In Pandemic Relief For Loggers

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

Loggers and log hauling businesses affected by the pandemic will soon be able to apply for assistance from a new $200 million federal relief fund.

The application period opens on Thursday and ends Oct. 15.

The USDA funding comes from a pair of relief bills authored by Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden and cosponsored by Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Direct payments equal to 10% of an operator's 2019 gross revenue will be paid out. Businesses that experienced at least a 10% drop in revenue during 2020, compared to 2019, are eligible to apply.

Maine's forest products industry was disrupted largely by lower output from papermills during much of 2020. Maine’s logging industry generates an estimated $619 million dollars each year and employs about 9,000 rural Mainers.

Business and Economy
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell