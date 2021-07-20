Feds Announce $200M In Pandemic Relief For Loggers

Loggers and log hauling businesses affected by the pandemic will soon be able to apply for assistance from a new $200 million federal relief fund.

The application period opens on Thursday and ends Oct. 15.

The USDA funding comes from a pair of relief bills authored by Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden and cosponsored by Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Direct payments equal to 10% of an operator's 2019 gross revenue will be paid out. Businesses that experienced at least a 10% drop in revenue during 2020, compared to 2019, are eligible to apply.

Maine's forest products industry was disrupted largely by lower output from papermills during much of 2020. Maine’s logging industry generates an estimated $619 million dollars each year and employs about 9,000 rural Mainers.

