Maine Affordable Housing Providers Urged To Apply For TD Bank Grants

Affordable housing providers in Maine are being encouraged to apply for grants being made available through TD Bank's charitable foundation.

The 2021 TD Housing for Everyone Grant competition is offering up $5.8 million in funding to 33 nonprofit organizations that provide eviction prevention, assistance finding affordable housing, and workforce development.

Nonprofits serving low-to-moderate-income residents impacted by the pandemic will be given special consideration.

For details, visit the TD Bank website.