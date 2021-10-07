© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Bucksport company recalls 5,000 pounds of frozen lobster meat

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT
Lobster Aging
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this July 2007 file photo, a young lobster is seen on Friendship Long Island, Maine.

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobster company is recalling more than 5,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of potential contamination with bacteria.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Greenhead Lobster Products made the recall due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in humans.

The agency says the products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and were then distributed nationwide through wholesale.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled lobster meat.

