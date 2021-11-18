Mills urges Mainers to shop local this holiday season at the opening of an organic food store in Freeport

Gov. Janet Mills cut the ribbon to open a new organic food store in Freeport Thursday, urging Mainers to shop local this holiday season to support farmers and the state's economy.

"I know many Maine people worry supply chain shortages will affect shopping. You don't need to worry about that is you shop local, shop here," Mills said. "Spend your money on good made in Maine where farmers have worked harder than ever before to create."

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association organized the effort to open the brick and mortar Made in Maine store located in the old Bartol Library in Freeport. The store offers products from 16 organic farmers and producers and 40 artisans.