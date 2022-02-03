© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Unemployment rates fall in Maine's urban areas

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published February 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST

Unemployment rates fell in December in each of Maine's three urban areas. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says Bangor's jobless rate fell from 4.1% in November to 3.8% in December.

Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate fell from 4.5% to 4%. Portland-South Portland's jobless rate went from 3.7% in November to 3.4% in December.

The unemployment figures in all three urban areas were a full percentage point or more lower this past December than in Dec. 2020.

Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
See stories by Irwin Gratz