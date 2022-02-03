Unemployment rates fall in Maine's urban areas
Unemployment rates fell in December in each of Maine's three urban areas. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says Bangor's jobless rate fell from 4.1% in November to 3.8% in December.
Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate fell from 4.5% to 4%. Portland-South Portland's jobless rate went from 3.7% in November to 3.4% in December.
The unemployment figures in all three urban areas were a full percentage point or more lower this past December than in Dec. 2020.