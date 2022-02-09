© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Seafood Watch may pull sustainability label from Maine lobster over right whale concerns

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published February 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
Issac Nicoll
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - Lobsters are packed for shipment at the Lobster Company in Kennebunkport, Maine, March 13, 2020. China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.

An influential arbiter of the sustainability of seafood is considering whether to drop lobster caught off Maine and Canada from its roster of approved products.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch announced this week that it is reviewing whether to add eastern Atlantic lobster harvests and other trap-pot and gillnet fisheries to its "Red List," due to the risk they pose for the survival of the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Regulators in both countries are enacting seasonal closures of some fishing grounds to traditional gear, and forcing gear changes that aim to make it easier for whales to break through traplines that pose a risk of deadly entanglements. Last year another seafood rating program, the Marine Stewardship Council, suspended and later reinstated its certification of part of Maine's lobster fishery.

But the Seafood Watch program's draft red list states the new management actions in the lobster fisheries are not sufficient to prevent a high risk of harm to the right whales. National seafood retailers and restaurants, such as Whole Foods and Red Lobster, use Seafood Watch ratings to guide their buying decisions.

A spokeswoman for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative says the proposal undermines the industry’s long history of adapting gear and fishing practices to protect North Atlantic right whales. Seafood Watch is taking public comment on the proposal until the end of this month.

Business and Economy
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever