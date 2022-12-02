Unemployment grew in Maine's biggest urban areas during October

Unemployment rates in Maine's three larger urban areas went up slightly in October.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that joblessness in Bangor rose from 3.1% in September to 3.3% in October. Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate rose the most: from 3.3% to 3.6%. Portland-South Portland's increase was the smallest: 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October.

Across the country, most urban areas saw their unemployment rates decline in October. For Maine, October represents the lull between warm weather tourism and any hiring for either the holiday shopping season or winter sports resorts.

In all three of Maine's major urban areas, last month's unemployment rates were lower than they were in October of 2021.

