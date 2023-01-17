Cumberland County municipalities to split $1.35 million in heating aid

The Cumberland County government announced Tuesday that $1.35 million in funds is now available to municipalities to distribute for heating assistance. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Cumberland County spokesperson Travis Kennedy says participating towns and cities will each receive $50,000 to distribute.

"We're not putting dollar caps on their awards," Kennedy says. "We're just giving them a total amount and telling them distribute as you see best fit. They know their residents better than we do, so we're counting on them to better determine how to distribute that money."

Kennedy says the program is designed to help people who don't qualify for low-income heating aid programs but still earn below 300% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that's roughly $82,000.

He advises residents to first check the Cumberland County website to see if their town is participating. Municipalities have until the end of January to sign up.