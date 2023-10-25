Scarborough breaks ground on town center redevelopment at former racetrack

Ground broke Wednesday on Maine's first newly built town center at Scarborough Downs. The redevelopment of the former racetrack has been in the works for 17 years, and had been under contract 15 different times.

The new Scarborough Town Center will eventually host 2,000 units of mixed-use housing, a senior-living complex and affordable housing for people with disabilities.

More than 500 apartments, condos and homes have been built so far. Kristina Egan of the Greater Portland Council of Governments says the project fits the region's vision of building homes close to where people work and go to school.

"People who live here can basically roll out of bed, get their coffee and walk to their jobs. And if their job isn't here, there's a new, seven-day-a-week bus option that's going to connect the Downs north to Falmouth and south to Biddeford," she says.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public Gov. Janet Mills, center, along with state and town officials, attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Scarborough Downs town center on Oct. 25, 2023.

Developer Roccy Risbara says he believes Scarborough residents are especially excited for what's next.

"Our goal has always been to provide live, work and play options for Scarborough. And today, we're getting to the good stuff," he says.

Under the town center's first phase, a mix of restaurants, stores, green space and sidewalks will be built over the next two years. Once complete, the development is expected to draw at least 60 businesses — including Costco, which will open next month — and potentially bring 3,000 new jobs.