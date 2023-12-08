© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Two popular community focused banks in Maine announce merger, $2.7 billion in assets

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST

Maine Community Bank and Gorham Savings Bank announced the banks plan to merge Thursday morning.

The two locally focused banks are based in Maine and serve Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York counties. Their merger under the Maine Community Bank name will create the state's second largest mutual holding company with $2.7 billion in assets.

Leadership for the two banks emphasized the merger is between two equally sized entities, saying the combined 21 branches will provide better coverage for their combined 70,000 customers. The company will continue reinvesting into their local communities.

"[All of the assets] are concentrated in three counties," said Maine Community Bank president and CEO Jeanne Hulit. "It's not across the entire state of Maine [or] going into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or Vermont. We're focused in the three counties we already serve, which really demonstrates how deep our penetration can be to support our communities."

It's now in the hands of regulators to approve the merger. Hulit says they expect the merger to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

"We've made it abundantly clear that there will be no layoffs associated with [the merger]" said Steve deCastro, Gorham Savings CEO and president. "Roles may look a little different, and we may have growth opportunities in areas that we don't have today. But this [merger] is not about a reduction in staff."

Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
