© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Security guards at Portland Museum of Art unionize

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:51 PM EST
Craig Becker
/
Courtesy Portland Museum of Art

Nearly two dozen security guards and gallery ambassadors at the Portland Museum of Art have unionized.

Most other employees at the museum formed a union with United Auto Workers Local 2110 three years ago. But security guards were excluded after museum management challenged the makeup of the bargaining unit and the National Labor Relations Board sided with the museum.

Security guards are now a part of the International Union, Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America.

In a statement, unit members say their goals include achieving better benefits, higher wages and job security.
Business and Economy
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight