Security guards at Portland Museum of Art unionize

Nearly two dozen security guards and gallery ambassadors at the Portland Museum of Art have unionized.

Most other employees at the museum formed a union with United Auto Workers Local 2110 three years ago. But security guards were excluded after museum management challenged the makeup of the bargaining unit and the National Labor Relations Board sided with the museum.

Security guards are now a part of the International Union, Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America.

In a statement, unit members say their goals include achieving better benefits, higher wages and job security.