State lawmakers launch debate over how to improve housing voucher system

State lawmakers are debating how best to improve the housing choice voucher program, commonly known as Section 8.

Some Mainers are waiting years for a voucher, and many are struggling to find an apartment before their voucher expires. High rents and a low housing inventory are also making it more difficult for some Mainers to find a landlord who will accept a Section 8 voucher.

"We have heard from some landlords in this room that they do not accept Section 8, because it simply does not pay enough," said state Rep. Cheryl Golek, D-Harpswell. "In some places in our state, they are correct."

Golek introduced a new measure that would allow MaineHousing and local housing authorities to issue vouchers that could be used anywhere in the state. It also allows housing authorities to set voucher caps that are higher than the fair market rates created by the federal government, though MaineHousing would have to seek a waiver from US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But local housing authorities told state lawmakers Tuesday that if higher rents are permitted in the program, fewer people would be served through vouchers.

And state housing officials said they would prefer to see more incentives for landlords to accept the vouchers, as well as efforts to grow Maine's housing supply.

"The underlying problem is really a lack of units, both subsidized and those affordable at a market rate in which the voucher holders can live," Erik Jorgensen, director of government relations for MaineHousing, told state lawmakers Tuesday.