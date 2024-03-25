Turnpike Authority to hold public meeting on Gorham Connector construction

The Maine Turnpike Authority will hold a public meeting in Gorham on Monday evening to discuss its plans to build a highway connector.

The four-lane road would begin at Exit 45 near the Maine Mall, then follow a curvy route through South Portland and Scarborough before ending in an intersection with the Gorham bypass.

The Turnpike Authority says the road will ease traffic congestion on routes 114 and 22. But opponents have launched a petition drive against it.

Smiling Hill Farm, a popular family destination, is refusing to sell about 45 acres needed for the project. The farm, owned by the Knight family for generations, has scheduled an afternoon news conference with representatives of the Sebago Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

That will be followed by a public meeting held by the Turnpike Authority at 6 p.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center.