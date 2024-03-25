© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Turnpike Authority to hold public meeting on Gorham Connector construction

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
A map of the tentative route for a proposed highway connecting Gorham to exit 45 on the Maine Turnpike. Thin yellow lines mark the proposed route.
Maine Turnpike Authority/Google Earth
A map of the tentative route for a proposed highway connecting Gorham to exit 45 on the Maine Turnpike. Thin yellow lines mark the proposed route.

The Maine Turnpike Authority will hold a public meeting in Gorham on Monday evening to discuss its plans to build a highway connector.

The four-lane road would begin at Exit 45 near the Maine Mall, then follow a curvy route through South Portland and Scarborough before ending in an intersection with the Gorham bypass.

The Turnpike Authority says the road will ease traffic congestion on routes 114 and 22. But opponents have launched a petition drive against it.

Smiling Hill Farm, a popular family destination, is refusing to sell about 45 acres needed for the project. The farm, owned by the Knight family for generations, has scheduled an afternoon news conference with representatives of the Sebago Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

That will be followed by a public meeting held by the Turnpike Authority at 6 p.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center.
Business and Economy
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song