Unemployment falls in Maine metropolitan areas

Unemployment in Maine's three major urban areas fell in March. According to the federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bangor had the biggest decline, from a jobless rate of 3.7% in February, to 3.1% in March. Portland-South Portland saw its unemployment rate decline from 3% to 2.6% and Lewiston-Auburn had a decline of 3.2% to 3.1%.

First timeclaims for state unemployment benefits fell in the week ending April 27 from 709 to 543. Outside of the pandemic years, 2020 and 2021, the number of people filing for unemployment has remained historically low over the last decade, reflecting Maine's tight job market.