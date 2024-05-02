© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Unemployment falls in Maine metropolitan areas

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
In this Friday, March 11, 2016 file photo, fishing boats are tied up at a wharf on the waterfront in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Friday, March 11, 2016 file photo, fishing boats are tied up at a wharf on the waterfront in Portland, Maine.

Unemployment in Maine's three major urban areas fell in March. According to the federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bangor had the biggest decline, from a jobless rate of 3.7% in February, to 3.1% in March. Portland-South Portland saw its unemployment rate decline from 3% to 2.6% and Lewiston-Auburn had a decline of 3.2% to 3.1%.

First timeclaims for state unemployment benefits fell in the week ending April 27 from 709 to 543. Outside of the pandemic years, 2020 and 2021, the number of people filing for unemployment has remained historically low over the last decade, reflecting Maine's tight job market.
Business and Economy
