© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Housing officials say 2024 survey misses context of Mainers experiencing homelessness

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT
A security guard stands outside Portland's Oxford Street Shelter on March 31, 2020.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
A security guard stands outside Portland's Oxford Street Shelter on March 31, 2020.

State housing officials said the decline in pandemic-era housing support has made it more difficult to track the number of people who are experiencing homelessness in Maine.

Maine's latest Point in Time Count — a one-night survey in January — shows 1,000 fewer people experiencing homelessness. But housing officials said that number lacks important context about how challenging it has become to track people.

In recent years, programs to offer emergency shelter in motels and hotels have largely ended. That's one of the factors affecting the count, because people using those programs were easily tracked and recorded.

But the survey has a narrow definition of what is considered homeless, so people who were in motels but are now relying on informal solutions like couch surfing are not counted.

So while the number of people counted in emergency motels decreased by 1,600, the number of people in shelters increased by more than 100, and the number of people in transitional housing increased by more than 400.

These shifting populations may be people moving from emergency motels to shelters or to transitional housing, but it's difficult to know for sure and to compare to past years.
Business and Economy
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion