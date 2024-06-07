Madison company to expand wood fiber insulation into Canada

Madison-based TimberHP is partnering with a French company to expand distribution of its wood fiber insulation into Canada.

TimberHP President Joshua Henry said Saint-Gobain and its subsidiary CertainTeed will provide access to Canadian Markets that have not been available in the past.

"This is just a tremendous bonus for us that we really didn't see coming," Henry said.

The company currently offers two types of insulation in the U.S., and in the coming months will expand to offer a third product in the U.S. and begin marketing all three in Canada.

Henry said the insulation should be available in Canada in just a few months.

"We always felt we were a good fit for the Canadian market, but we didn't have the resources really to be able to address that market," he said.

Advocates of wood fiber insulation said it is more sustainable than traditional materials, as it uses wood waste from other forest products industries.