Portland sees boom in number of cruise ship visits and, with it, growing pains in the community

To address the traffic gridlock on Commercial Street caused by the sheer number of pedestrians, tourism operators hired 5 flaggers to bring groups of people across the street's busiest intersections last fall.

And a community hotline monitored by Visit Portland was activated and fielded 43 cruise-related complaints, the biggest issues being cruise ship emissions, traffic congestion and the location of restrooms.

Ethan Hipple, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities for Portland, said a shuttle service that was 90% full most of the time helped reduce foot traffic in the Old Port, and a new map of the shuttle route shows where bathrooms can be found.

"One of the big successes that came out of it was establishing the hop on hop off shuttle that left from Ocean Gateway and brought visitors around to Portland neighborhoods that are a little further than walking distance," Hipple said.

Hipple said this year the shuttle route was altered to bring visitors to the arts district on Congress Street, and the hotline remains in place to register community concerns.

"That line is answered by Visit Portland, and they monitor that line and work to call people back within 48 hours to answer their concerns and questions,” Hipple said

Hipple said emissions data from cruise ships is captured at monitoring stations on the waterfront for the state Department of Environmental Protection. Hipple said the goal is to increase the capacity for electricity in the area, so cruise ships can recharge on shore power systems while they are in port and turn off their diesel engines.

The flagger program, he said, has been discontinued because its limited benefits didn't justify the cost.

The City said it makes about $3 million a season from cruise ship berthing and passenger fees and utilities.

