Mainers can now apply online for home heating help

Mainers can now apply online for heating assistance. The state has unveiled a new online application for benefits through the Home Energy Assistance Program.

Community action agencies around the state should now be able to process benefits applications more quickly, the Maine State Housing Authority said.

Demand for home heating help has jumped by 20% over each of the last two winter seasons, MaineHousing said. Last year was the first time that Maine ran a waiting list for heating assistance due to high demand.

The state received about $41 million last heating season and provided assistance to roughly 50,000 households. State officials said Maine is expected to receive a similar amount of federal funds for benefits this year.

According to the Governor's Energy Office, heating oil prices averaged $3.46 a gallon in Maine as of mid-August, well below the per-gallon cost during the same time ahead of each of the last two heating seasons.

Still, state officials are urging Mainers to be prepared for the unexpected.

"We are accustomed to fluctuating heating fuel prices in Maine but as these price swings become more and more dramatic, it becomes even more important to be prepared," Dan Brennan, director of the Maine State Housing Authority, said in a statement. “Now is the time to get your heating plan in order and to reach out for assistance if you believe you will need it in the months ahead. And if you can, top off your tank or put a little money in the bank to brace against an unexpected energy expense later this year.”