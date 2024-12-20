© 2024 Maine Public

Maine's economy accelerates along with Mainers' income

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST

Mainers' personal income rose at a 3.8% rate in the third quarter of this year.

The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that's the tenth-fastest rate of personal income growth in the country. The biggest contributor to the increase was wages, followed by government payments. Rents and interest payments actually declined slightly in the third quarter.

The government also reported Friday on each state's output of goods and services, or its gross domestic product. The figures show the output of Maine's economy grew at a 3.6% annual rate in the third quarter. That was faster economic growth than Maine saw during the second quarter this past spring when output rose 1.7%.
