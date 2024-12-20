Unemployment in Maine rose slightly in November

Maine's unemployment rate in November was 3.1%, up slightly from 2.9% in October.

In its monthly news release, the Maine Department of Labor writes that the trend during the course of this year has been similar to the previous two years, with joblessness shrinking in the spring, staying low in summer, and moving higher toward year's end.

The 3.1% unemployment rate extends the second-longest stretch of below 4% unemployment Maine has recorded. And it was lower than both the U.S. (4.2%) and New England (3.5%) unemployment rates in November.