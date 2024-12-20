© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Unemployment in Maine rose slightly in November

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:49 PM EST

Maine's unemployment rate in November was 3.1%, up slightly from 2.9% in October.

In its monthly news release, the Maine Department of Labor writes that the trend during the course of this year has been similar to the previous two years, with joblessness shrinking in the spring, staying low in summer, and moving higher toward year's end.

The 3.1% unemployment rate extends the second-longest stretch of below 4% unemployment Maine has recorded. And it was lower than both the U.S. (4.2%) and New England (3.5%) unemployment rates in November.
Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz