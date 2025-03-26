Bangor Studio/Membership Department
TimberHP voluntarily files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 26, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT
The headquarters of TimberHP, located at the old paper mill in Madison. TimberHP is the first company in North America to offer wood fiber insulation.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
The headquarters of TimberHP, located at the old paper mill in Madison.

This story will be updated.

Madison-based TimberHP has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization plan in US Bankruptcy Court.

TimberHP is the sole manufacturer of wood fiber insulation in North America.

In a written statement, company officials say they expect to expedite the Chapter 11 process and emerge from bankruptcy in the coming months.

They say TimberHP will be in a stronger financial position to focus on launching its third product, TimberBoard.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
