TimberHP voluntarily files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization
This story will be updated.
Madison-based TimberHP has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization plan in US Bankruptcy Court.
TimberHP is the sole manufacturer of wood fiber insulation in North America.
In a written statement, company officials say they expect to expedite the Chapter 11 process and emerge from bankruptcy in the coming months.
They say TimberHP will be in a stronger financial position to focus on launching its third product, TimberBoard.