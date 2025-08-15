Maine grocery prices decline in July, bucking national trend

Maine grocery prices dipped last month even as they continued to rise nationally. Maine Public's basket of ten staples cost $60.28 in July. That was down from June and below the $61.59 the items cost back in January.

Egg prices had the biggest drop, down $1.35 a dozen since January. Four items have increased in price since January: pork, up 20 cents a pound; milk, up 26 cents; beef, up 27 cents; and wild blueberries, up 33 cents per 3-pound bag.

While the national, consumer price index showed an increase in food prices, the Maine figures were in line with a Federal Reserve index of prices for food used at home.

Other prices we're watching: website Zillow says the average rent in Maine rose $105 in July to $2,000 per month. Electric and natural gas rose, but heating oil, kerosene and propane all fell.