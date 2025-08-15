Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine grocery prices decline in July, bucking national trend

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT
Walid Mawad arranges berries at a stand in West Side Market in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Walid Mawad arranges berries at a stand in West Side Market in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Maine grocery prices dipped last month even as they continued to rise nationally. Maine Public's basket of ten staples cost $60.28 in July. That was down from June and below the $61.59 the items cost back in January.

Egg prices had the biggest drop, down $1.35 a dozen since January. Four items have increased in price since January: pork, up 20 cents a pound; milk, up 26 cents; beef, up 27 cents; and wild blueberries, up 33 cents per 3-pound bag.

While the national, consumer price index showed an increase in food prices, the Maine figures were in line with a Federal Reserve index of prices for food used at home.

Other prices we're watching: website Zillow says the average rent in Maine rose $105 in July to $2,000 per month. Electric and natural gas rose, but heating oil, kerosene and propane all fell.
Irwin Gratz
