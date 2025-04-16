Maine Public price index

Many believe inflation was a major reason that voters turned out for President Donald Trump in November 2024. The national inflation rate peaked in June 2022 at just above 9%. It has since fallen, but some worry it could accelerate further as a result of the president's tariff policy.
Here at Maine Public, in collaboration with the University of Southern Maine, we're launching a project to monitor some of the prices Mainers are seeing.
Latest stories
The government's Consumer Price Index for March showed a decline. But Maine Public's Grocery Price Index rose 1.2%.
Prices for goods and services increased less than expected in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but our Maine Public economic price index indicates some prices are rising faster in Maine than the national average.
