Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
Maine Public price index

Many believe inflation was a major reason that voters turned out for President Donald Trump in November 2024. The national inflation rate peaked in June 2022 at just above 9%. It has since fallen, but some worry it could accelerate further as a result of the president's tariff policy.

Here at Maine Public, in collaboration with the University of Southern Maine, we're launching a project to monitor some of the prices Mainers are seeing.

