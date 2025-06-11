Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine grocery prices rise about 5% in May

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Woodward
/
Maine Public
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maine Public's grocery price index rose 5.1% in May. That mostly represented some grocery items recovering from a dip in price in April.

Egg prices have eased since January, but beef has risen in every month that we've surveyed. Overall, our basket of ten grocery items, cost $2.64, or 4.3%, more in May than it did when we first sampled it in January.

Among other costs we track, Zillow's statewide average monthly rent was unchanged at $1,850. There were small increases in the cost of firewood, natural gas and heating oil. Propane and kerosene declined slightly.
Tags
Business and Economy Maine Public price index
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz