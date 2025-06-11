Maine grocery prices rise about 5% in May

Maine Public's grocery price index rose 5.1% in May. That mostly represented some grocery items recovering from a dip in price in April.

Egg prices have eased since January, but beef has risen in every month that we've surveyed. Overall, our basket of ten grocery items, cost $2.64, or 4.3%, more in May than it did when we first sampled it in January.

Among other costs we track, Zillow's statewide average monthly rent was unchanged at $1,850. There were small increases in the cost of firewood, natural gas and heating oil. Propane and kerosene declined slightly.