Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine grocery prices show slight increase in March

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Woodward
/
Maine Public
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government's Consumer Price Index for March showed a decline. But Maine Public's Grocery Price Index rose 1.2%.

Egg prices stopped climbing in Maine, but other items like meat, milk and broccoli helped nudge the index one-point-three percent higher.

Heating costs fell about 1%, likely reflecting reductions in demand as temperatures began to warm. Gasoline prices in Maine fell seven cents a gallon, according to triple-A. And, it may provide some short-term price relief for consumers. Patrick De Haan, an analyst at the firm Gas Buddy, notes crude oil prices have fallen sharply.
Tags
Business and Economy Maine Public price index
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz