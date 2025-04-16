Maine grocery prices show slight increase in March

The government's Consumer Price Index for March showed a decline. But Maine Public's Grocery Price Index rose 1.2%.

Egg prices stopped climbing in Maine, but other items like meat, milk and broccoli helped nudge the index one-point-three percent higher.

Heating costs fell about 1%, likely reflecting reductions in demand as temperatures began to warm. Gasoline prices in Maine fell seven cents a gallon, according to triple-A. And, it may provide some short-term price relief for consumers. Patrick De Haan, an analyst at the firm Gas Buddy, notes crude oil prices have fallen sharply.