The LAP commuter bus saw close to 24,000 riders in pilot program's first year

The state Department of Transportation said the LAP commuter bus connecting Lewiston, Auburn and Portland carried almost 24,000 riders in the first year of the pilot program.

July was the busiest month with 2,500 passengers.

Department spokesman Andrew Gobeil said fares were recently reduced from $8 to $5, to make it easier for drivers to handle cash payments.

"We've realized that people who are paying with cash and bit of a challenge in trying to make change for those who hop on the LAP and to provide the opportunity to give them the change necessary," he said.

Gobeil said currently more than half the riders pay in cash and it's easier for the staff to make change with the $5 fare.

Gobeil said he does not expect the reduced fares to significantly impact the profitability of the service, but expects ridership to grow.