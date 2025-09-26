Governor Janet Mills announces the creation of the Maine Life Sciences Center

Governor Janet Mills announced the creation of the Maine Life Sciences Center Thursday and almost $3 million in grants for a new laboratory in Portland.

The Mills Administration says it believes the new center to be created by the Maine Technology Institute will attract investment in the life sciences which includes work in biotechnology, health care innovations and marine science.

In addition, $2.7 million in grants will go to build the Maine Life Science Incubator, a laboratory to provide space and equipment to support new companies in the industry. The facility will be built in Portland by the end of next year.

In a press release, Mills' office said the life sciences industry accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity and 10,000 jobs across the state.

The new center was officially established through an executive order signed by the Governor on September 19.