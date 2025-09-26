Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Governor Janet Mills announces the creation of the Maine Life Sciences Center

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
FILE-A lobster guards the entrance to a lobster trap on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean off Biddeford, Maine, in this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 photo. Research shows a drop in productivity of phytoplankton in the Gulf of Maine, a development that can disrupt valuable fishing industries for species such as lobsters and scallops.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-A lobster guards the entrance to a lobster trap on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean off Biddeford, Maine, in this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 photo.

Governor Janet Mills announced the creation of the Maine Life Sciences Center Thursday and almost $3 million in grants for a new laboratory in Portland.

The Mills Administration says it believes the new center to be created by the Maine Technology Institute will attract investment in the life sciences which includes work in biotechnology, health care innovations and marine science.

In addition, $2.7 million in grants will go to build the Maine Life Science Incubator, a laboratory to provide space and equipment to support new companies in the industry. The facility will be built in Portland by the end of next year.

In a press release, Mills' office said the life sciences industry accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity and 10,000 jobs across the state.

The new center was officially established through an executive order signed by the Governor on September 19.
Tags
Business and Economy Governor Janet Mills
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith