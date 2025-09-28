Bold Coast Seafood to process lobster and crab at historic Stinson sardine cannery

A historic sardine cannery in Prospect Harbor is set to process seafood once again, but this time it will be handling lobster and Jonah crab.

The former Stinson Seafood facility was purchased in mid-September by three people who have all worked in Maine's seafood industry for decades: Curt Brown, Betsy Lowe, and Pete Daley. The three are launching a new venture, Bold Coast Seafood.

The sprawling 100,000 square foot waterfront factory has changed hands multiple times since Bumble Bee Seafood, the country's last functioning sardine cannery, closed abruptly in 2010, putting more than 120 people out of work.

In an email, Brown said, "We are very excited to grow our business sustainably and proud to be part of such a historic facility in such an incredibly supportive community."

He also said that Bold Coast Seafood is already buying and selling live lobsters and has plans to ramp up its processing and production work this winter.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the company already has 15 employees and expects to triple that number over the next five years.