Furloughed federal workers in Maine can apply for unemployment benefits during the government shutdown, according to the state's labor department.

But Maine's federal employees who are considered "essential" and are working without pay cannot apply for unemployment. Federal workers must call the state's unemployment office to start a claim. For more details on how to apply and what might be needed to start a claim, visit the Maine DOL website here.

Meanwhile under a new state law, furloughed and working federal workers in Maine may be able to apply for a no-interest loan through their bank — if the shutdown lasts longer than a week.

Impacted employees are eligible for the loans, worth up to $6,000, if they submit proof of their of their employment, residence and income.

Federal workers should contact their lending institutions directly to see whether they will participate in the program, according to the Finance Authority of Maine, which is managing the program.

The new state law that authorizes the loan program for Maine's federal workers went into effect just days before the government shut down earlier this week.