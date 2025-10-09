Travelers may notice some indirect shutdown impacts when flying through Portland

Travelers may notice some impacts at the Portland International Jetport, as the government shutdown grinds on into an eighth day.

So far, air traffic controllers, TSA agents and other federal employees have been showing up to work in Portland, said Zachary Sundquist, assistant airport director.

But travelers, he said, should prepare for possible disruptions, as there have been staffing shortages at other airports around the country.

"Even if all of our staff are here in Portland, if an aircraft is delayed getting out of an airport somewhere else in the country, your flight may be delayed or canceled just because of the positioning of the aircraft or crew, given operational constraints across the country," Sundquist said.

Travelers should check their flight status before arriving to the airport, and should "pack their patience" for when they interact with federal employees at the jetport, who are working without pay, Sundquist added.

"If there are delays or cancelations, please just have empathy for the frontline employees doing their best to get you to your final destination," he said.