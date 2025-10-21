Portland city councilors reject $9 million bid to expand surface parking at the Jetport

Portland City Councilors on Monday night rejected a $9.3 million bid to expand surface parking at the Portland International Jetport.

The project called for the paving of new lots, adding a net total of 265 spaces to accommodate a growing number of Jetport travelers. Jetport officials have said expanded capacity is needed first, before a larger parking garage can be built on site.

But some Jetport neighbors have pushed back, arguing that parking lots don't conform to Portland's climate goals. City councilors agreed.

"I truly believe that this is the best decision for the Jetport," said city councilor Wes Pelletier. "But I am not convinced that this is best decision for the city."

City councilors said they want Jetport officials to find another way to build a larger parking garage on site, without the paving.

The Portland planning board had approved the surface parking expansion in January. But the Jetport still needed the city council to approve the funding for the project. Monday night's vote was 6-2 to reject the funding.

Mayor Mark Dion was one of just two councilors who supported the surface parking expansion. The project serves more than just Portland, he argued.

"If it's good for the Jetport, it's good for the region," he said. "In my mind, we serve a regional economy."

The council did approve $5.5 million to install a battery storage system at the Jetport.

This story will be updated.