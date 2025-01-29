Portland jetport parking expansion earns planning board approval

After nearly a year of debate, the Portland planning board has approved plans for a jetport parking expansion.

Jetport officials had scaled back the proposal multiple times following pushback from nearby residents and planning board members.

The plans call for the paving of new surface lots to accommodate a growing number of air travelers parking for longer periods of time. All told, the project would add a net total of 265 new parking spaces.

Paul Bradbury, the jetport's executive director, said the new surface lots would set the stage for the construction of a larger parking garage in the future. The project would also include the installation of an on-site 1.9 megawatt battery storage system.

"What that will do is allow the jetport during the peak hour of the peak day in the summer for ISO-New England and the grid to load shed," Bradbury said. "It also allows us, if there's a power outage, it will back up all of the northwesterly terminal, that newer section of the terminal that was completed in 2012. So [it's] a huge benefit to us for resiliency as we continue to electrify the airport."

Nearby residents and planning board members had expressed concerns about the project's environmental impacts on nearby wetlands and trees that provide a buffer between the airport and the surrounding neighborhood.

Board member Maggie Stanley said she's not thrilled with the idea of paving over wetlands to accommodate more parking, but she acknowledged there are few public transportation options to and from the jetport, particularly for travelers who live outside the greater Portland region.

"Do I wish there was a better way? Yes," she said. "Do I think it meets standards? Yes. Do I think this is a bigger issue for the state of Maine than just the city of Portland? Yes."

But it ultimately approved the plans, under the condition that the jetport will create a conservation easement to preserve a portion of the property.

Funding for the project still needs approval from the city council. But Bradbury said he's hopeful that construction can start this summer.

In the meantime, he said the jetport will temporarily park 200 cars on the north aircraft apron to accommodate demand during February and April school vacation weeks.