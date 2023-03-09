Lewiston bakery is only New England manufacturing facility recognized by EPA for energy efficiency

Lewiston-based LePage Bakery is the only manufacturing facility in New England to be recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency for energy efficiency in 2022.

The EPA says Lepage Bakery is one of 86 facilities across the US to earn the agency's Energy Star certification.

The industrial sector accounts for 30 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions, which the EPA says primarily comes from energy use in manufacturing. The regional EPA administrator for New England, David Cash, says energy efficiency helps reduce costs and is critical to meeting the nation's climate goals.